Search

23 Jul 2022

Heinrich Klaasen confesses South Africa time-stalled against England

Heinrich Klaasen confesses South Africa time-stalled against England

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 6:25 AM

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen confessed to playing “old school tricks” and stalling for time during his side’s series-levelling defeat against England.

England were well on the way to defeating the Proteas during Friday’s second one-day international when Klaasen, who was batting alongside Dwaine Pretorius, decided to run down the clock in the hope that the light drizzle which had started to fall at Emirates Old Trafford turned into a heavier downpour.

A minimum of 20 overs per innings are required in ODI cricket to constitute a completed match and, with 11 gone during the Proteas’ doomed chase, Klaasen initiated a break in play as he complained about a small patch of white at the bottom of the sight screen at the Brian Statham End.

England – who needed the result to go 1-1 heading into Sunday’s decider at Headingley – were visibly wound up by the tactic, which appeared to be little more than opportunism. The gambit was ultimately unsuccessful, with the rain easing off and England eventually skittling their opponents for 83 to seal a 118-run victory.

And Klaasen made no bones about his gamesmanship.

“It was zero per cent (because) of the ball disappearing into the sightscreen,” he said with a grin.

“It was just a little bit of old school tricks to see if I just change the momentum and slow the game down a little bit.

“The English boys didn’t like it. I knew it was going to come so it’s nothing new to me. But for me, in that situation, we weren’t in a great position so it was just to upset the rhythm of the game a little, just see what happens. The rain came down a little bit harder… hopefully the umpires could have taken us off.”

Asked about the heat he received in the middle, where the likes of England captain Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow made no secret of their annoyance, Klaasen was unmoved.

“It frustrated a lot of their guys so the trick worked a little bit. Stuff like that doesn’t bother me at all, it’s fun and games,” he said.

“Hopefully we can have a cool drink or a beer after the next game and be good mates. If they can keep it on the field, it’s easy for me to keep it on the field. I don’t have any issues with what they say, what they call me, what they do to me. But let’s keep that on the field.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media