Lisa Keightley to step down as England head coach at the end of the summer

Lisa Keightley will leave her role as England head coach at the end of the summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced

The Australian, who took charge in January 2020, led England to the final of the World Cup in April but they could not emulate their 2017 triumph, losing out to Australia in Christchurch.

England were also knocked out of the semi-final of the 2020 T20 World Cup and failed to secure a medal at the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games, while they also suffered a disappointing Ashes defeat.

Keightley’s last series in charge will be the visit of India in September, with a new appointment to be made in the winter to oversee the side into the T20 World Cup in February 2023, after the decision was made by both parties earlier in the summer.

“We are incredibly grateful for the commitment and passion Lisa has shown over the last two-and-a-half years in the role,” director of England women’s cricket Jonathan Finch said.

“We have seen increased competition for places over the last 12 months and the squad Lisa leaves is an exciting blend of youth and experience.

“Leading an international team is challenging at the best of times. It is more challenging during a pandemic, and Lisa has been able to continue the development of the team during what has been the toughest period we have faced off the field.”

Keightley has been the first England coach to benefit from professional contracts in domestic cricket, which were first introduced in 2019 and have streamlined the pathway into the international side for the likes of Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards and Issy Wong.

“I’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Lisa for all her efforts across the last two-and-a-half years,” interim chief executive officer Clare Connor said.

“Lisa was always a fierce opponent when she represented Australia, and she’s brought that same pride, passion and will to win into everything she’s done with the England Women’s team.

“The team have enjoyed working with her immensely and I know they’ll join me in wishing her all the very best for her next challenge.”