Search

09 Aug 2022

Tributes pour in for former umpire Rudi Koertzen following death aged 73

Tributes pour in for former umpire Rudi Koertzen following death aged 73

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 3:55 PM

Tributes have been paid to former international umpire Rudi Koertzen, who has died aged 73.

The respected official, who took charge of more than 100 Test matches between 1992 and 2010, was involved in a road traffic collision in South Africa, according to local reports.

South Africa wore black armbands on the opening day of their tour match against England Lions at Canterbury.

The MCC led the way with words of praise for the much-loved umpire, a popular and admired figure in the sport.

“MCC is deeply saddened to learn of the death of honorary life member and former umpire Rudi Koertzen,” it tweeted.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Former India batter Virender Sehwag hailed Koertzen’s personal touch amid his focused officiating.

“Whenever I used to play a rash shot he used to scold me saying ‘play sensible, I want to watch your batting’,” Sehwag tweeted. “A gentleman and a very wonderful person.”

Yuvraj Singh followed his fellow former India star Sehwag in offering social media condolences.

“Tragic news of the sudden passing away of Rudi Koertzen,” he tweeted.

“He was a gifted individual and one of the finest umpires the game has witnesses, known for his sharp decision-making abilities.

“My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers.”

Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara posted: “Saddened at the tragic loss of Rudi Koertzen. What a wonderful friend and umpire. Honest, forthright and loved the game. Shared many a beer at the bar talking cricket with him. RIP my friend.”

Former Pakistan bowler and coach Waqar Younis wrote: “RIP to one of the best Umpire in the World Rudi Koertzen.

“I always enjoyed bowling from his end. Condolences to the family and friends #RipRudi”

Ex-Pakistan captain Wasim Akram tweeted: “Saddened to know about the sudden demise of umpire Rudi Koertzen. He was forthright and knowledgeable umpire, shared some wonderful moments with him on and off the field. My deepest condolences to the family. RIP.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media