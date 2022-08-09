Search

09 Aug 2022

Dawid Malan shines at Headingley as Trent Rockets sink Northern Superchargers

Dawid Malan shines at Headingley as Trent Rockets sink Northern Superchargers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 11:04 PM

Early success with the ball preceded Dawid Malan’s imperious match-clinching 88 not out as Trent Rockets continued their winning start to the men’s Hundred at the expense of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley.

England fringe quick bowler Luke Wood and fellow seamer Luke Fletcher struck twice apiece as the Superchargers, invited to bat, slipped to 68 for six after 53 balls before a blistering 50 off 27 from David Wiese ensured respectability at 152 for eight.

But, at a notoriously fast-scoring venue, it was never likely to be enough – and the Rockets won by seven wickets with six balls remaining.

Yorkshire’s Malan led the chase on home turf, sharing 86 with opening partner Alex Hales (43). Malan hit three leg-side sixes in 49 balls.

Namibian all-rounder Wiese produced five maximums, the majority down the ground, in an entertaining rescue act alongside Roelof van der Merwe (30). The seventh-wicket pair added 83 in 44.

It came after the home top order subsided against some accurate and aggressive back-of-a-length bowling from Fletcher and left-arm duo Wood and Australian overseas Daniel Sams.

Sams secured the pick of the Rockets’ figures with three wickets for 31 runs from 20 balls.

Adam Lyth top-edged the fixture’s first ball – a pull at Wood – to short fine-leg before captain Faf du Plessis feathered Sams behind to leave the Superchargers at 14 for two after eight balls.

Michael Pepper, Dwayne Bravo, John Simpson and Adam Hose all then fell after making starts.

The latter was stumped by Tom Kohler-Cadmore off Samit Patel’s left-arm spin, a particularly tight call which led to third umpire Steve O’Shaughnessy amusingly exclaiming, ‘Oh my giddy Aunt, that doesn’t help me much’ when shown a different replay angle.

Wiese was lbw to a Fletcher no ball on 20, and then caught off the free hit, allowing him to boost the Superchargers.

They were missing Harry Brook due to England Lions duty and injured David Willey, meaning Lyth and Adil Rashid were the only two Yorkshire players in their line-up. The Rockets included three in Kohler-Cadmore, Malan and favourite son Joe Root.

A 13,836 crowd basked in the glorious Headingley sunshine.

They saw Malan, strong on both sides of the wicket, dropped on nine by Hose at cover off Wiese early in the chase.

It was the kind of chance which needed to be taken.

Hales crashed Wiese down the ground for six to end the second set of five at 19 without loss. Already, it was looking a tough road back for the Superchargers.

Both Hales and Malan deposited further sixes over midwicket into the Western Terrace, taking the Rockets to 58 after 23.

When Hales and Kohler-Cadmore – to Rashid and Ben Raine – both holed out in the space of 10 balls, the score became 93 for two after 62.

However, Malan reached his half-century off 36 balls and ensured there was no surprise U-turn in proceedings with his highest score in 11 Hundred innings.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media