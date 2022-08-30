Search

30 Aug 2022

Paul Farbrace to step down as Warwickshire director of cricket

Paul Farbrace to step down as Warwickshire director of cricket

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 3:25 PM

Paul Farbrace will leave his post as Warwickshire’s director of cricket at the end of the season.

Farbrace joined the club in 2019, stepping down as assistant coach of the England men’s side in the process, and oversaw the Bears’ LV= County Championship success last year.

Farbrace has chosen to return south to spend more time with his family and has offered to assist the Bears as they begin the process of identifying a replacement.

The 55-year-old said: “It’s been a great four years and I would have stayed longer, but with my family in Kent, it’s time for me to focus on them and look at other opportunities.

“It’s been a great privilege to work at Edgbaston, for Warwickshire County Cricket Club, and with some incredibly dedicated and driven people, who really do make it such a very special place.”

Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain said: “We knew Paul was one of the best cricketing brains in world cricket when we recruited him, and that’s been demonstrated in the way our elite squad has developed, but his work developing youngsters has also been impressive.

“Paul will stay with us for the completion of the season as we focus on the coming County Championship fixtures and help us with the early stages of recruiting his replacement.

“We have appointed a specialist recruiter to help find a candidate with the skills to keep pushing us forward and will announce more on this in due course, but today is about celebrating Paul’s achievements during his time with Warwickshire.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media