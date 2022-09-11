Search

11 Sept 2022

Australia complete series whitewash with 25-run victory against New Zealand

Australia complete series whitewash with 25-run victory against New Zealand

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 3:17 PM

Australia have whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee Series after winning the final one-day international in Cairns by 25 runs.

The hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead when winning by 113 runs at Cazaly’s Stadium on Thursday and ensured captain Aaron Finch bowed out on a triumphant note in his last ODI match.

Finch, who will captain Australia at next month’s T20 World Cup on home soil, announced he was retiring from one-day cricket on Saturday.

In reply to Australia’s 267 for five, New Zealand were all out for 242, with last man Trent Boult dismissed by Mitchell Starc off the penultimate ball of the match.

Man-of-the-series Steve Smith top-scored for Australia with a 131-ball 105, which included 11 fours and a six, while Marnus Labuschagne (52) and wicket-keeper Alex Carey (42 not out) helped the hosts set a challenging target.

Finch faced just 13 balls before being bowled by Tim Southee for five in his final ODI innings.

New Zealand slipped to 112 for five in the 28th over after captain Kane Williamson was run out by Labushagne for 27.

They responded through Glenn Phillips (47), Jimmy Neesham (36) and Mitchell Santner (30) and needed 46 from the final 30 balls.

But Phillips was given out off Starc after Sean Abbott threw the ball back to himself while taking a catch after stepping over the boundary and all momentum was lost when Santner holed out to Abbott off Cameron Green in the following over.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media