Hashim Amla stars in Surrey fightback as Dan Lawrence puts Essex on top

Hashim Amla dug LV= Insurance County Championship Division One leaders Surrey out of trouble after they lurched to 80 for four in response to Northamptonshire’s 339 all out.

By stumps on day two, the ex-South Africa captain was closing in on a 57th first-class century, with his 97 not out and a 115-run stand alongside Cameron Steel (48) helping Surrey close on 224 for five.

Earlier at Wantage Road, Northamptonshire lost their last five wickets for the addition of 46 runs with Rob Keogh the penultimate man out for 123, having followed first-day centurion Emilio Gay to three figures.

“We were in a tricky situation so it was nice to get us into a strong position.” Cameron Steel spoke to @backandacross after a scoring 47 runs in a 115 run partnership with Hashim Amla on Day Two vs Northamptonshire.#SurreyCricket pic.twitter.com/WR7lIon8hr — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) September 13, 2022

West Indies seamer Kemar Roach finished with five for 95 before Surrey found themselves in a hole with the bat and while Amla and Steel rallied, the visitors remain 115 adrift of their opponents overnight.

Dan Lawrence’s 61 and 46 down the order from Shane Snater lifted Essex to 225 all out and a first-innings lead of 91 against Yorkshire, who closed on 87 for two and a deficit of four at Headingley.

Lawrence, who made the last of his 11 England Test appearances in the Caribbean in March, registered the first half-century in this low-scoring affair in a patient 145-ball innings.

Jordan Thompson was the pick of the Yorkshire bowlers with four for 60 while there was a wicket apiece for Sam Cook and Jamie Porter, with Fin Bean set to resume on 41 not out on Wednesday morning.

Name a better spell in the @CountyChamp this season… we shall wait. 8️⃣ Overs 1️⃣ Maiden4️⃣ Wickets 2️⃣0️⃣ Runs Well bowled Brooksy 👏👏👏#WARvSOM#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/Oy0qBQHOvJ — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) September 13, 2022

Fourteen wickets fell in one day at Edgbaston, where Jack Brooks’ post-tea burst gave Somerset a slender edge against Warwickshire.

After Somerset were all out for 219, the Bears reached 141 for four but Brooks bowled Jayant Yadav and Michael Burgess in the same over before snaring Sam Hain, top-scorer for 67, and Henry Brookes.

Warwickshire were all out for 196 but Somerset slipped to 13 for two in their second innings, with a wicket each for India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and his compatriot off-spinner Yadav.

In Division Two, England fast bowler Matthew Potts took six for 52 as Leicestershire were dismissed for 202 before Durham reached 239 for five at Grace Road.

Good to have you back, @MattyJPotts 😃 SIX on his return!! pic.twitter.com/N22vGPlZ0X — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) September 13, 2022

Durham opener Michael Jones was dismissed three short of his ton by Leicestershire captain Callum Parkinson, who also counted opposite number Scott Borthwick for 30 in his three for 45.

Mark Stoneman’s season’s-best 128, in which he shared a 134-run stand with John Simpson (72 not out) lifted Middlesex to 286 for five and a lead of 72 against Glamorgan at Lord’s.

Rain showers meant just 45.1 overs of play were possible but Middlesex still overhauled Glamorgan’s 214 all out.

The inclement weather meant there were just 50 overs at Hove, where Worcestershire improved their overnight 87 without loss to 289 for two, thanks to Jake Libby’s unbeaten 142 and Ed Pollock’s 98, and a lead of 69 over Sussex, all out for 220 on Monday.