Search

16 Sept 2022

Teenage stars Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp earn maiden England ODI call-up

Teenage stars Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp earn maiden England ODI call-up

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

Teenage all-rounders Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been named in England’s one-day squad for the first time after impressing in their side’s T20 success over India.

Capsey, 18, continued her rise to prominence with a pair of eye-catching knocks at number three and seventeen-year-old Kemp became the youngest English woman to score a half-century in the format.

Now they have been retained for the 50-over series against the tourists, with games at Hove and Canterbury before a season-ending curtain call at Lord’s.

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones will continue to captain the team with Nat Sciver’s mental health break ongoing and Heather Knight still recovering from hip surgery.

Experienced opener Tammy Beaumont returns to the fold after being overlooked for the T20s, with Charlie Dean and Emma Lamb also drafted in.

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn drops out despite topping the T20 wicket charts with six, as does Bryony Smith.

Head coach Lisa Keightley, who is set to leave her post at the end of the month, said: “I was so proud of how the team came together to win the Vitality IT20 series.

“Sometimes when you’re missing big-name players, other players step up and take their chance and I felt we really did that. It’s a young group but they worked tremendously hard and showed their skill and resilience to get over the line.

“Amy did a great job as captain and she was ably supported by Sophie (Ecclestone) so we want them to carry on what they’ve been doing.

“It’s another big series, especially with points counting towards ICC Women’s World Cup qualification, and with the summer ending at Lord’s there’s a lot to be excited about.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media