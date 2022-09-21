Search

21 Sept 2022

Azeem Rafiq calls for Yorkshire racism hearings to be held in public

Azeem Rafiq calls for Yorkshire racism hearings to be held in public

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 2:55 PM

Azeem Rafiq has written to the Cricket Discipline Commission urging it to hear allegations of racism at Yorkshire in public.

The 31-year-old expressed a preference for a public hearing when the England and Wales Cricket Board announced in June that Yorkshire and a number of individuals had been charged over racism allegations made by Rafiq, and how those allegations were handled.

The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that Rafiq had sent a letter last week calling for the hearings – which are due to take place in the autumn – to be held publicly.

The PA news agency understands Rafiq’s letter expressed a loss of trust in the process and also offered the view that holding the hearings in public would offer transparency and bring closure to those involved.

There is nothing within the CDC rules which states that hearings must be held in private.

Only former Yorkshire captain and coach Andrew Gale has come out to confirm he is one of the individuals charged, and has already said he will not engage with the process.

Yorkshire announced last week they had agreed a settlement with Gale over his dismissal last December, accepting it had been “procedurally unfair”.

Rafiq is set to appear again before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee later this year, having given harrowing testimony about the abuse he suffered at Yorkshire to the same group of MPs last November.

The committee is understood to be keen to hear from Rafiq again about a campaign to vilify him since that first appearance, and from Lord Patel about attempts to undermine the new regime at Yorkshire.

Ideally the committee also want an ECB representative to appear, and are prepared to wait until the CDC hearing outcomes have been published.

Rafiq said in June when the ECB charges were announced: “This has been another gruelling but unfortunately necessary process.

“It has been a long two years since I went public about my experiences, but I hope this all means that no young player ever goes through such pain and alienation again.

“My preference would be for this hearing to take place publicly, but I am hopeful that we are at least nearing a point where there will be some sense of closure for my family and me.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media