09 Oct 2022

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales hit half-centuries as England sparkle in Perth opener

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales hit half-centuries as England sparkle in Perth opener

Half-centuries from Jos Buttler and Alex Hales helped England put a second-string Australia bowling attack to the sword in the first T20 at a cloudy Perth.

Buttler hit the ground running on his return from a calf injury, taking four fours in the opening over, and motored along to a sparkling 68 from 32 balls in a boundary heavy 132-run opening stand with Hales.

Preferred to Phil Salt as Buttler’s opening partner, Hales was not as fluent as England’s limited-overs captain but gradually clicked into gear to top-score with 84 off 51 balls before holing out.

With these three fixtures serving as the prelude to the T20 World Cup later this month, Hales has laid down a marker as his efforts ushered England to an imposing 208 for six after they lost the toss.

Ben Stokes, playing his first T20 international since March 2021, was bumped up ahead of Dawid Malan in the order but made nine and took a blow to the chin after top-edging a reverse sweep into his face.

Australia rested quicks Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood and leg-spinner Adam Zampa, whose understudy Mitchell Swepson leaked 31 from just two overs.

However, Nathan Ellis offered his captain Aaron Finch some control, using subtle changes of pace to finish with terrific figures of three for 20 to drag England back in the second half of their innings.

Only 41 runs came off the last five overs although a cameo of 13 not out off five balls from Chris Woakes made sure England got above 200.

It leaves Australia, who also elected to leave out Steve Smith, with a challenging target to draw first blood in this series.

