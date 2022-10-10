Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale among five reprimanded for social media posts

Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale are among five individuals who have accepted breaching rules with historic social media posts found to constitute “racist and discriminatory conduct” by the Cricket Discipline Commission.

The CDC has published adjudicator Chris Tickle’s rulings on charges laid by the England and Wales Cricket Board, judging Rafiq, Gale, England batter Danni Wyatt, Evelyn Jones and Jack Brooks to have acted in a way that was “prejudicial to the interests of cricket”.

All of the individuals admitted culpability, with the CDC adjudicator issuing a formal reprimand in each case.

Rafiq and Gale both used Anti-Semitic terms in unrelated posts that came to light in the aftermath of the former’s accusations of institutional racism at Yorkshire, which sent a shockwave through the game last year.

Yorkshire have previously paid six-figure settlements to the duo, settling Rafiq’s employment tribunal and Gale’s unfair dismissal claim.

Rafiq, who has publicly expressed contrition for the Facebook messages in question, issued an unreserved apology following the announcement of the disciplinary action.

He tweeted: “This summer, I unequivocally accepted a charge from the ECB regarding my antisemitic social media post from 2011. You will hear no complaint from me about the CDC’s decision today.

“It is deserved and I fully accept this reprimand. I want to repeat my apology to the Jewish community. I remain ashamed and embarrassed. I hope I have demonstrated in the past 10-11 months that I am trying to educate myself about the horrors and prejudice the Jewish community has historically – and continues – to face.

“I will keep trying and I thank the Jewish community for the forgiveness and kindness that has been shown to me so far.”

The written reasons into Gale’s censure acknowledge that his exchange with Leeds United’s then head of media Paul Dews was intended to be “humorous rather than offensive” and that he was “unaware” of the offensive meaning of the term ‘Y**’.

Wyatt and Jones, meanwhile, both appeared in a 2013 Instagram post alongside former West Indian player Shanel Daley that featured “fancy dress and blackface” as well as inappropriate captions.

Tickle concluded that there had been “no racist or discriminatory intent” and took evidence from Daly that she had taken no offence. England Women’s captain Heather Knight submitted a reference on Wyatt’s behalf.

Veteran Somerset seamer Brooks used the term ‘Negro’ in a pair of tweets involving his friend and England international Tymal Mills. He also apologised and admitted such language was racist, having previously been investigated by his county.

Brooks submitted that previous scrutiny over the matter had affected his mental health and caused financial losses.