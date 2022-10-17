Search

18 Oct 2022

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins named ODI skipper

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins named ODI skipper

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 12:56 AM

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins will also take over as skipper of the ODI side, the country’s cricket board has announced.

The 50-over role had become vacant following the retirement of Aaron Finch from the format last month.

Fast bowler Cummins, who has 73 ODI caps, has been the Test captain since last year and oversaw the Ashes victory over England last winter.

Ben Oliver of Cricket Australia said: “We are very fortunate to have a number of high-quality leaders and senior players across all formats.

“The board and selectors agree Pat is the ideal choice to lead the ODI team through the next period, including the 2023 World Cup.”

Cummins said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership.

“They are significant shoes to fill although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media