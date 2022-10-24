Search

24 Oct 2022

Chris Woakes remains confident he can play full part in T20 World Cup campaign

Chris Woakes remains confident he can play full part in T20 World Cup campaign

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

Chris Woakes is confident of playing a full part at the T20 World Cup after taking a “risk” to be involved in England’s tournament-opening victory over Afghanistan.

Woakes returned to the England set-up last month for the first time since the spring after an operation on his left knee but was doubtful to feature at Perth on Saturday with soreness in his right quad.

He passed a fitness test to convince England he was ready and then collected a respectable one for 24 after bowling the penultimate over and three in the powerplay in his side’s five-wicket win.

England might shuffle their bowling options against Ireland at the MCG on Wednesday, with Australia to come 48 hours later, but Woakes claimed he is fit and does not need to be shielded going forwards.

“You do feel as though you can’t catch a break and that’s in the back of your mind,” he said. “But as a fast bowler you are going to pick up niggles here and there, and rarely do guys bowl at 100 per cent.

“There was probably a little bit of risk going into face Afghanistan but I was desperate to play and (England) were happy to go with my lead in terms of how I felt and my experience of how my body felt.

“It’s just with a muscle injury you can make it worse and with it being a relatively short tournament you don’t want it to get any worse. This was the game I was worried about coming too quickly.

“Having got through four overs and fielding for 20 overs, and getting through my fitness test, I feel in a good place. Fingers crossed, if I’m selected, I’m available for all five (Super 12s group games).”

  • v Ireland at Melbourne, October 26
  • v Australia at Melbourne, October 28
  • v New Zealand at Brisbane, November 1
  • v Sri Lanka at Sydney, November 5

England were collectively brilliant with the ball on a springy Perth surface but are now on the Australian east coast, which has been damper and cooler than usual due to the La Nina weather pattern.

The weather in Melbourne is notoriously hard to predict but showers are forecast on Wednesday and Friday, which might hinder England’s bid to move to within touching distance of the semi-finals.

But the conditions may also aid swing and seam which would be a boon for Woakes, who is unaccustomed to helpful pitches in Australia after struggling on England’s most recent Ashes trips Down Under.

“If it’s overcast and swinging around, I’m more than happy for it to be like that,” Woakes added.

“It’s usually hot sunshine and flat wickets here, so I’m more than happy for it to be a bowler-dominated tournament, but whether that’s the case I’m not sure.

“Hopefully the ball does move in the air, that certainly helps us as a bowling unit, so we’ll see. Maybe we’ll feel at home with all the rain.”

England might elect to reduce the workloads of Woakes and Mark Wood and bring in two of Chris Jordan and left-armers David Willey and Tymal Mills against Ireland, with one eye on Australia.

While Ireland started their Super 12s campaign with a heavy defeat against Sri Lanka, they defeated Scotland and two-time winners the West Indies to get to this stage.

Woakes is therefore adamant they cannot be underestimated.

“We know they’re a dangerous team,” Woakes added. “For any team to come through the group they’ve just come through, to knock out West Indies, you’ve got to be able to play some good cricket.

“They’ve got some dangerous players and some players we know relatively well from around the English county circuit. It’s a huge game for both teams and we’ll be looking forward to the challenge.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media