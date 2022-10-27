Three half-centuries help India to comfortable victory over the Netherlands

Half-centuries from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav helped India make it two wins from two at the T20 World Cup with an impressive 56-run victory over the Netherlands in Sydney.

India were looking to back up their incredible fightback against Pakistan with victory over the Netherlands – who fell to defeat against Bangladesh in their opening game – and they were too strong with both bat and ball.

The Netherlands made a bright start when KL Rahul was dismissed in the third over, making nine from 12 balls as India managed just 32 from the opening powerplay.

Sharma started to get the Indians motoring midway through the innings and reached his half-century before ballooning one straight into the hands of Colin Ackermann at deep mid-wicket on 53.

Kohli picked up where he left off in the victory over Pakistan as he made 62 and is yet to be dismissed during the tournament so far.

Yadav’s rise up to third in the T20I rankings and growing reputation was being hammered home as his quick-fire half-century from 25 balls rocketed India to 179 for two at the end of the innings, including a six into the crowd from the last ball of the innings.

The Netherlands’ innings never gained any momentum and Vikramjit Singh was first to depart for one when he was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar inside the powerplay.

The spinners were proving to be a handful for the Dutch, with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin claiming four consecutive wickets between them as the Netherlands stuttered on 63 for five.

Kumar struck again with the wicket of captain Scott Edwards before Mohamed Shami and Arshdeep Singh chipped in as the Netherlands limped to a score of 123 for nine and a comfortable defeat in their second game.