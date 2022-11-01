Search

01 Nov 2022

Jos Buttler: England are in really good place after crunch New Zealand win

Jos Buttler: England are in really good place after crunch New Zealand win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 2:55 PM

Jos Buttler was relieved as England breathed fresh life back into their T20 World Cup campaign by overcoming New Zealand in another tense showdown between the teams.

Defeat against the Black Caps would likely have led to elimination at the Super 12s stage but Buttler marked his 100th T20 international with 73 off 47 balls, benefitting from being dropped twice.

Buttler, who in this knock overtook Eoin Morgan to become England’s leading run-scorer in the format, underpinned his side’s 179 for six before a disciplined bowling performance closed out a 20-run win.

England head to Sydney next and still must beat Sri Lanka on Saturday, but they are favourites to pip hosts and defending champions Australia to a semi-final spot owing to a superior net run-rate.

“It’s a big relief to be heading into that last game knowing we have a chance of progressing,” he said. “That would be a tough flight if we’d lost here, especially, so we go there really excited.

“I think the team is in a really good place after this. In a must-win game, to come out and play with freedom and express ourselves and show off our talent, I was really proud of the character we showed.

“We’ve played a lot of cricket over a short amount of time recently but certainly that felt like such a long break (they have not played since losing to Ireland last Wednesday).

“We were desperate to get back out there and show how good we are as a team. We’re really dangerous and have got match-winners. Having not quite played at our best we were desperate to show that here.”

Defeat to near neighbours Ireland followed by a washout against Australia, both at the MCG, meant England could ill-afford another slip-up but they have moved into the top-two of their group.

They are level on points with New Zealand and Australia going into the final round of group games but England’s Ashes rivals have a significantly inferior net run-rate.

That will be the determining factor if all three teams win their next match while also counting in England’s favour is they play a day after New Zealand-Ireland and Australia-Afghanistan.

“We’ve just got to wait and see what happens but there is a bit of a benefit playing that last game to know exactly what is required of us,” said Buttler.

“We’re going to expect a really tough match against Sri Lanka. They’re a good team and every game is tough here. To know exactly what we need to do to get through will obviously be beneficial.”

Alex Hales struck 52 off 40 balls in an 81-run opening stand for England, who rejigged their batting line-up with mixed results as Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone were catapulted up the order.

New Zealand needed 57 off the last 30 balls in Brisbane, eerily reminiscent of when they successfully chased down 57 off the last 24 deliveries in last year’s semi-final against England in Abu Dhabi.

Glenn Phillips, dropped on 15 by Moeen, had raced to a 25-ball fifty but Mark Wood put the brakes on the Kiwis by conceding just three from the 16th over before Chris Woakes and Sam Curran took charge.

“My own captaincy journey is still pretty young and as that evolves over time I think I’ll get even more of a feel of exactly what I like,” added Buttler, who took charge of England’s white-ball sides last summer.

“As a captain you want to try and lead by example. To come through that game as captain and score some runs for the team and then a couple of times you make a decision and it comes off straight away, it’s always nice when that happens.”

Curran snared the all-important wicket of Phillips for 62 off 36 balls and finished with two for 26, especially impressive given he bowled the 18th and 20th overs.

“He’s just a really good character,” Buttler added. “I think he’s fantastic. I love his mindset towards the game as well. He always wants bowl the tough overs. He wants the ball in his hand.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media