Mark Wood signs new two-year deal with Durham

England quick Mark Wood has signed a new two-year contract with Durham.

Wood, who started out in the academy and debuted for his hometown county in 2011, will remain at the Seat Unique Riverside Stadium until the end of the 2024 campaign.

The 32-year-old’s ability to hit express speeds of up to 97mph has made him an integral part of England’s plans across all formats but he was injured for the entirety of the summer, keeping him out of action for Durham.

He holds a central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board and, with an Ashes summer coming up, is likely to see his domestic appearances carefully managed for the foreseeable future.

“I am really happy to be signing for another two years with Durham. I love playing here and whenever I get the chance to come back and play for the club it gives me great excitement,” he said.

“Whether it is stepping on the field with Durham or England it is always a special moment to be back home, I’ll be looking forward to helping Durham win cricket matches in the near future, whenever I get the chance to put the shirt back on.”

Director of Cricket Marcus North added: “Although due to his international commitments we may not see him too often, whenever he does play for the club his influence on and off the field is extremely valuable.

“His passion for Durham is infectious and we look forward to seeing him representing Durham at some point during the next two seasons.”