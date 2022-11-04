Search

04 Nov 2022

Australia keep T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive with win over Afghanistan

Australia keep T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive with win over Afghanistan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 1:25 PM

Australia were given a scare before defeating Afghanistan but the T20 World Cup hosts will be eliminated at the Super 12s stage if England beat Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Having posted 168 for eight at Adelaide, buttressed by Glenn Maxwell’s 54 not out off 32 balls, Australia needed to keep Afghanistan to a score of 106 or fewer to get ahead of England’s net run-rate.

Even restricting their opponents to 117 or under would have meant net run-rate remained a big talking point but Afghanistan went past both scores after a wobble before Rashid Khan threatened a huge upset.

Some destructive lower-order hitting from Rashid brought the equation down to 11 off two balls although Marcus Stoinis held his nerve to seal what might still be a priceless four-run win for Australia.

However, the defending champions’ bid to reach the semi-finals hinges on Sri Lanka overcoming England, who go into the clash knowing they can win by the slimmest possible margin to finish in the top-two.

For now Australia leapfrogged England into second place after moving level on seven points with New Zealand, who guaranteed their spot in the last four after beating Ireland earlier on in the day.

Australia were without captain Aaron Finch and middle-order ‘finisher’ Tim David because of hamstring injuries while left-arm quick Mitchell Starc was conspicuous by his absence for a crucial fixture.

His replacement, Kane Richardson, leaked 48 runs in four overs, with his last two balls dispatched for six by Rashid, who cleared the rope four times in total in his unbeaten 48 off 23 balls.

In this first competitive T20 meeting between the teams, Afghanistan had lurched from 99 for two to 103 for six in the space of nine deliveries before Rashid’s clean power hitting took them close.

Ultimately Rashid slapped the penultimate delivery up in the air, with the ball landing safely, meaning even a last-ball four was in vain as Afghanistan guaranteed they will finish bottom of the group.

Knowing they needed victory by a hefty margin, Australia came firing out of the traps but were on 52 for three at the end of the powerplay after losing David Warner and Steve Smith in the sixth over.

Warner departed for 25 off 18 deliveries after being bowled through the gate attempting a switch hit off Naveen-ul-Haq, who had Smith lbw four balls later en route to superb figures of three for 21.

Mitch Marsh contributed some lusty blows in his 45 off 30 deliveries while Maxwell kept up the onslaught although Australia seemed to run out of steam as they added just 25 off the last four overs.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media