Search

09 Nov 2022

Dawid Malan and Mark Wood racing to be fit for T20 World Cup semi-final

Dawid Malan and Mark Wood racing to be fit for T20 World Cup semi-final

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 6:55 AM

England will give Dawid Malan and Mark Wood “as long as possible” to prove their fitness ahead of a crunch T20 World Cup semi-final against India at Adelaide.

Malan tweaked his left groin against Sri Lanka and Wood has pulled up with general stiffness in his upper legs in the last couple of days, putting question marks over their availability for Thursday.

Jos Buttler offered little in the way of an update on either Malan or Wood at his pre-match press conference but the England captain did reveal they will likely make a late decision on the pair.

“We will see how they pull up,” Buttler said. “We trust the medical team, we trust the two guys as well. We will give them as long as possible.

“You need guys to be fit to participate in the game. I think in all sports you have players that don’t always play at 100 per cent but of course you have to be able to fulfil your role in the team.”

The duo performed a few shuttle runs on the Adelaide Oval outfield at Wednesday’s practice, while Wood bowled around a dozen balls towards the end of nets without looking like he was at full tilt.

Wood has been the fastest bowler on show at this tournament, averaging 92mph and touching 96mph on occasion, and he would be expected to have a key role against India’s star-studded batting line-up.

He seems likelier to play than Malan, England’s number three batter who was seen having a couple of gentle throwdowns with head coach Matthew Mott as the net session wound towards a close.

England have selected the same XI in each of their four tournament fixtures so far but if Malan is ruled out then Phil Salt seems the most obvious candidate to step into the breach at first drop.

Salt has impressed the England hierarchy with his attitude on this trip – as well as the preceding tour to Pakistan – even though he has been among those kicking their heels on the sidelines on matchday.

But if he is selected for his first appearance of England’s campaign, Buttler is convinced his Lancashire team-mate will be able to handle the magnitude of the occasion.

“He has a fantastic mindset, especially for the T20 format, he certainly doesn’t fear anyone and is someone who wants to get on the front foot and take the game on,” Buttler said.

“He embodies quite a lot of what we speak about as a team and how we ask guys to play. Certainly I wouldn’t expect to see anything else from him if he gets the chance to play.

“He’s certainly someone who’s not going to shy away from an occasion, I feel like he’s someone who will definitely take it on.

“We have some fantastic players who have not yet played in the tournament and they will be desperate to make their mark if given a chance. I have full faith in every member of our squad.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media