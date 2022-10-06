Search

06 Oct 2022

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald selected for UCI Track Cycling Championships

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 1:55 PM

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald have been selected in a star-studded Great Britain team for the UCI Track Cycling Championships in France next week.

Olympic gold medallist Kenny has not competed since the Commonwealth Games, where she won gold but admitted afterwards she needed to take a break.

Kenny will be part of the British Cycling team in Saint Quentin en Yvelines though and joining her is Toyko 2020 madison partner Archibald.

Archibald was forced to miss out on the home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after a succession of injuries.

Two-time Olympic champion Archibald then saw her world turned upside down in August when partner Rab Wardell died but she will return to action at next week’s event.

The availability of Kenny and Archibald is a boost for new women’s endurance coach Cameron Meyer, who will take part in his first event since starting the role in September.

Elsewhere, reigning world omnium champion Ethan Hayter will return to the track after several fine results on the road this year. He will compete in the madison and men’s team pursuit.

Jack Carlin is back after injury for the men’s sprint events while the likes of Will Perrett and Jess Roberts will make their World Championship debuts.

Stephen Park, Great Britain Cycling team performance director, said: “The Track Cycling World Championships are always a highlight of the year for the Great Britain Cycling Team.

“Some riders are coming into this competition for the first time since injury, and will be raring to go in a competitive environment, while some are making their elite World Championships debut and are chomping at the bit to show what they can do.

“We’re now at the start of Olympic qualification for track and, with these World Championships hosted at the 2024 Paris Olympic Velodrome, this will be a very exciting environment for the team to see where they could be competing in just under two years’ time – factors which, I’m sure, will make for a Track World Championships not to be missed.”

The competition in Saint Quentin en Yvelines gets under way next Wednesday and will run until Sunday, October 16.

