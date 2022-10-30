Delight in Dortmund for Ross Smith as he lands European Championship title

Ross Smith claimed his first major title by winning the European Championship in Dortmund.

Smith, who became so disillusioned with darts that he walked away from the sport in 2017 before returning to qualifying school, beat Michael Smith 11-8 to cap an incredible comeback on the oche.

“I think I’m dreaming,” Smith told ITV4 as he held the trophy tightly on stage.

🏆 ROSS SMITH WINS THE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 A first TV title for Ross Smith as he is crowned the 2022 @CazooUK European Champion as he sees off Michael Smith 11-8! More heartbreak for Michael Smith, who loses in a TV final for the eighth time! What a final that was! pic.twitter.com/VmSQVJiC1g — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 30, 2022

“It hasn’t sunk in and it probably won’t do for weeks. I’ve never won a Euro Tour, so no words can describe it.”

The 33-year-old from Dover began in blistering fashion with a 133 checkout in the opening leg.

He then produced a 121 finish on the bull and was never headed as his namesake struggled to keep pace.

Michael Smith did level the match at 3-3, but that was as good as it got for ‘Bully Boy’.

An incredible moment for Ross Smith 🙌 He is now a major champion, winning the European Championship whilst playing some incredible darts! 101 average, some huge finishes and 50% on the doubles 👏 pic.twitter.com/exuvNx7TOc — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 30, 2022

Ross Smith won the seventh leg and kept his St Helens opponent at arms length from that point, averaging 101.32 with a 50 per cent return on the doubles.

Both players hit eight 180s in a high-quality contest.

“I’m going to keep my feet on the ground and probably go to the gym tomorrow,” said the new champion.

“I’ll just keep plugging on and work my way up the Pro Tour rankings and the Order of Merit.”