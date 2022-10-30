Search

31 Oct 2022

Delight in Dortmund for Ross Smith as he lands European Championship title

30 Oct 2022 11:08 PM

Ross Smith claimed his first major title by winning the European Championship in Dortmund.

Smith, who became so disillusioned with darts that he walked away from the sport in 2017 before returning to qualifying school, beat Michael Smith 11-8 to cap an incredible comeback on the oche.

“I think I’m dreaming,” Smith told ITV4 as he held the trophy tightly on stage.

“It hasn’t sunk in and it probably won’t do for weeks. I’ve never won a Euro Tour, so no words can describe it.”

The 33-year-old from Dover began in blistering fashion with a 133 checkout in the opening leg.

He then produced a 121 finish on the bull and was never headed as his namesake struggled to keep pace.

Michael Smith did level the match at 3-3, but that was as good as it got for ‘Bully Boy’.

Ross Smith won the seventh leg and kept his St Helens opponent at arms length from that point, averaging 101.32 with a 50 per cent return on the doubles.

Both players hit eight 180s in a high-quality contest.

“I’m going to keep my feet on the ground and probably go to the gym tomorrow,” said the new champion.

“I’ll just keep plugging on and work my way up the Pro Tour rankings and the Order of Merit.”

