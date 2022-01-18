Search

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 18th November, 2022

FRIEL, Edward (Eddie) - 15th January 2022 - (suddenly but peacefully) at his home 47 Beechwood Cresent, Creggan, Derry, may he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Patsy R.I.P. Beloved son of the late Edward & Mary, formerly of 13 St Columba’s Wells. Dear brother of Sophia, Mimi, Kay , Phyllis, Susie, Marty, Jimmy, Bernie and the late Gracie R.I.P. Loved dearly by his devoted nieces and nephews and his sisters in law Julie, Lorna and Donna and brothers in law Stormy and John. Reposing at his niece Jacqueline’s home, 14 Dawros Gardens, Creggan. Funeral from there on Wednesday, 19th January leaving at 09.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Creggan, interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

 

KELLY, John - January 2022 - late of 15 Knockalla Drive, Buncrana and formerly Derry. Beloved husband of Anita, much-loved father of Sean and Anna and dear brother of Kevin, Donal, Terence, Mary, Donna and Nuala. Removal from his late residence on Thursday, 20th January at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill. The house is strictly private to family only on the morning of the funeral. John’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Please adhere to current covid guidelines.

 

PATTERSON (nee Curry), Elizabeth (Dolly) - 16th January 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of her family, formerly of 4, Milltown Crescent, Drumahoe in her 90th year) dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mother of Samuel and Mark. Service of Thanksgiving in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12.00noon, followed by burial in Faughan Reformed Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Sadly due to the ongoing Covid Pandemic the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Faughan Reformed Presbyterian Church c/o Mr. Trevor Magee, 40, Gortree Road, Drumahoe, Londonderry BT47 4AP. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.

