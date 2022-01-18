Men arrested on suspicion of Claragh Court assault released on bail

Two men aged 24 and 32, arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm following a report in the Claragh Court area of Derry have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 803 16/01/22.
