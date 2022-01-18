Search

18 Jan 2022

PSNI arrest 36-year-old woman in Derry under the Terrorism Act

PSNI

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

18 Jan 2022

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the activities of the New IRA, arrested a woman under the Terrorism Act in Derry earlier today.

Detective Inspector Heaton from the Terrorism Investigation Unit said: “A 36-year-old woman has been arrested as part of our ongoing investigation into the discovery of a suspect device in a parked car in the Creggan Heights area of Derry in September 2019.

“The woman has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

“Today’s arrest is part of Operation Ledging, which is our ongoing investigation into the New IRA’s bomb-making activities, as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

“This latest arrest is solely focused on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by violent groups.

“As we have previously stated, the manufacture, storage and use of unstable, home-made explosive devices in residential areas indiscriminately puts everyone at risk.

“I would again strongly urge people to report any suspicions they have about violent criminal activity in our community to police on 101.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.”

News

