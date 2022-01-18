Search

Derry fundraising bootcamp to be held in aid of Áine Doherty

Derry fundraising bootcamp to be held in aid of Áine Doherty

Nicole Lang

Derry fitness instructors, Diarmaid Kelly and Gearóid McDermott, are hosting a fundraising bootcamp to raise money in aid of Áine Doherty.

Áine was in a serious road traffic accident and has spent the last few weeks in the ICU ward of The Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Diarmaid and Gearóid hope to raise money to help out the Doherty family during this difficult time.

The family are currently travelling to and from Belfast regularly and will have to continue to do so for the coming year.

All the places for the bootcamp were filled within 24 hours with an amazing response from the community.

However, Diarmaid and Gearóid are encouraging people to pop down and show their support.

Diarmaid wrote: "This is very close to home for everyone in Derry so please come along and show your support.

"All donations go directly to the Doherty family to help in this tough time."

Speaking of the bootcamp idea and the incredible response, Gearóid said: "Áine is one of my sister's best friends. There is a group of five or six of them and they are all inseparable.

"A few of them train with me and are in shock, understandably. They're feeling a bit helpless so we came up with the idea of running a bootcamp to help her family out.

"They're travelling up and down to her in the ICU, which would be hard enough at the best of times, never mind in the middle of what's going on at the minute.

"Diarmaid Kelly ran a similar bootcamp for mental health a few months back which was very successful so he was more than willing to run it as well and the response has been madness.

"I was expecting it to be fair, as Áine is a popular girl."

The bootcamp will be running on Saturday January 29 at 11am in XFIT, Derry. 

