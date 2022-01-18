County Derry road closed due to traffic collision

Police have closed a County Derry road following a road traffic collision this evening.
"The Foreglen Road between Claudy and Dungiven has been closed in both directions following a two vehicle road traffic collision this evening (Tuesday January 18)," said a spokesperson.
"Diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays and seek alternative main routes for their journey."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.