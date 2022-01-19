Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 19th January, 2022

CALLEN (née Semple), Moira - 16th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Belfast City Hospital, late of 84 Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, dearly beloved wife of the late David, much loved and devoted mother of Diane, Elaine, Davina, Gareth and Amanda, dear mother-in-law of Martin and Gareth, loved granny of Rebecca, Jennifer, William, Noah, Abel, Jake, Criostai, Lucais, Luke and Ewan and cherished great-granny of Archie, Eleanor, Robyn and Ellis. House strictly private due to government guidelines. Funeral from her home on Monday, 24th January at 2.00pm for service in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church at 2.45pm, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, her friends and neighbours.

COETZER (Moneymore), Geoffrey - 15th January 2022 - 56 Tullyboy Road, beloved husband of Jacqueline and loving father of Dale, Rebeca, Martin, grandfather of Isabella – May, dear brother of Sidney, Karen, Carol and Mariana. Geoffrey’s wake will be open to all on Wednesday and Thursday. Funeral Service on Friday morning at his home at 11.30am, cremation to follow at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3.00pm. Always loved and remembered by his wife, son, daughters, grandchild, brother, sisters and the entire family circle. House strictly private. Immediately family only.

CRAIG, Russell Matthew - 17th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Much loved son of Maud and the late Matha, loving brother of Linda and Mark also a very dear uncle and partner of Jean. Graveside service will be held today (Wednesday) at 3..00pm in Christ Church Limavady. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to WHSCT ICU and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family circle.

DUFFY (nee McShane), Bernadette (Bernie) - 15th January 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, late of 8b Cloane Road, Draperstown and formerly Bellaghy, beloved mother of Gary and Zita and much loved sister of Jeanie, Manus, Sean, Hughie, Mary, Ann and the late Annie Mary (who died in infancy). Bernie’s remains will arrive at St Mary’s Church Bellaghy at 6.00pm on Monday, 24th January, 2022. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 25th January at 10.00am (which can be viewed via the parish webcam) followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. NB: Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID - 19 pandemic, Mass numbers will be limited to social distancing within the church. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter, daughter in law Laura, brothers, sisters, grand daughters Rose and Lydia and all the family circle. St Bernadette pray for her.

MALLETT, Steven - 16th January 2022 - (suddenly) at his home, late of Bloomfield Park, loving father of Elaine and Stephen, devoted grandfather of Kian, Leo, Fionn and Evie, beloved son of Frederick P. and the late Rebecca, dear brother of Kevin, Donna, Sharon and Martin. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene's Cathedral on Thursday, 20th January at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

O'KANE (nee Kerlin), Kathleen - 17th January 2022 - (peacefully) at home, late of 17 Glengrainne Gardens, Park, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Benny O’Kane R.I.P and loving mother of Eamon, Benny, Catherine, Desmond, Ann Marie, Raymond and the late Patsy R.I.P. A much loved grandmother and great grandmother, dear sister of Bridget McLaughlin and the late Mary McNickle, Tommy Kerlin and John Kerlin R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday, 20th January, leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Saint Mary’s Church Altinure, internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Banagher parish webcam: https://www.banagherparish.com. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for her . St Padre Pio pray for her.

O'NEILL, Gerry (James) - 8th January 2022 - (peacefully) at his home in Glengarry, Canada, beloved husband of Linda, former spouse of Susan, loving father of Desmond, Paula, Gerry and Ciaran, father-in-law of Peter, Anne Marie and Moira, a much loved grandfather and great grandfather and dearest brother of Hugh (Whitey), Myra, Junior, Mary Kate, Eileen, Philomena, Alice, Frankie, Olivia, Maria, Delia, Greta and Petchie. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the family home, 24 Gelvin Grange. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Columba's Church, Longtower on Thursday, 20th January at 11o'clock. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson Foyle Branch Co/ Leslie Hill, 17 Farlow Road, Caw, Derry. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his family, friends and entire family circle.