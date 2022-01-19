County Derry communities hold vigils in memory of murdered teacher

People across County Derry gathered on Friday evening at numerous community vigils which were held to mark the life of murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy.

Large crowds joined together in many towns and villages across the county to honour the 23 year-old woman who was murdered while out for a run in Co Offaly on Wednesday.

The 23 year-old talented musician was running along the canal bank in Tullamore at around 4pm when she was assaulted.

Members of the public at a vigil in Ballinascreen.

In Ballinascreen, residents came out to pay their respects and also to take a stand against violence towards women and girls.

In Dungiven, Sinn Féin councillor Kathleen McGurk led tributes as residents came together at 'The Grove' in the town.

Speaking afterwards, Councillor McGurk said: “The community of Dungiven came together last night to remember Ashling Murphy.

“We also stood in solidarity with all women and girls who have fell victim to male violence and to all of us who carry fear and thoughts of Ashling as we go out for our walks.”

The elected representative urged anyone affected by the tragedy to reach out to any of the organisations out there offering support, including Nexus, Victim Support and Women's Aid.

There was a large turn out at a vigil organised in Dungiven.

Meanwhile, Ballerin GAA held a vigil in the club's grounds.

A table was set up on the pitch with a framed image of Ashling Murphy sitting alongside a pair of running shoes and a candle.

A woman played the tin whistle - a tribute to Ashling's musical talent - as locals stood in silence.

Banagher GAC also remembered Ms Murphy with members of the club and parish taking part in a lap of the pitch while holding candles.

There were similar scenes in Bellaghy with locals coming together at Wolfe Tones GAC to pay their respects.

'The Voice' star Brooke Scullion sang Sarah McLachlan's 'Angel' as those gathered held lit candles in tribute.

On the same night, the club raised £1,117.57 for Air Ambulance NI in support of the Maggie's Call campaign.

East Derry MLA Cara Hunter described a vigil held at Coleraine Town Hall as 'a beautiful moment of reflection surrounded by good people'.

Dozens of people attended the vigil, placing candles and laying flowers beside pictures of Ms Murphy whose funeral took place yesterday morning (Tuesday) in Mountbolus.