Derry Councillor in war of words with Department for Communities over funding allocation

A row has broken out between a Derry Councillor and the Department for Communities over the allocation of funding.

Cllr Shaun Harkin of People Before Profit, who represents the Foyleside ward, launched a blistering attack on Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, saying that her department had “returned nearly £50million in funding last year”.

However, the Department for Communities hit back by suggesting Cllr Harkin “seems confused about how departmental budgets operate”.

Cllr Harkin added that funding should have been allocated to those in desperate need in the face of Tory Government cuts to Universal Credit.

He said: “It's simply stunning the Sinn Féin Communities Minister returned nearly £50 million in funding last year.

“When the Tories axed £20-a-week from Universal Credit payments we were told the Stormont Executive could do nothing about it. This was clearly untrue.

“The Executive refuses to declare there's a hardship emergency while people across our communities face a cost of living crisis.

“They are attempting to embroil us in sectarian communal squabbling while vulnerable people and workers from all backgrounds can't make ends meet.

“Every Executive party has endorsed Tory pay cuts for health and social care workers and pays lip service to rising inequality.

“No one should wait on promises. The only thing that can force this Executive to act differently is people power.”

However, a Department for Communities spokesperson responded by saying: “Minister Hargey secured an additional £283m over and above the department’s annual allocated budget, putting money directly into the pockets of people and families who needed it.

“The Councillor seems confused about how departmental budgets operate – ring fenced money always requires Executive approval to reallocate.

“The Department participates in the Executive’s In Year Monitoring Rounds which provide the opportunity for departments to bid for any extra funding required or surrendering any reduced requirements for reallocation by the Executive.

“It’s important if statements like this are made they are accurate, but be assured the Minister will continue to secure and maximise all resources to support those who need it most.”