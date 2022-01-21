Derry Death Notices - Friday, 21st January, 2022

DONAGHEY, James Henry (Jim) - 19th January 2022 - (peacefully) at his home 5 Jeffrey Avenue, Brigade (surrounded by his loving family in his 83rd year) much loved husband of Helen, devoted father of Sandra, Patricia and Robert, loving father-in-law of Ronnie and the late Willie, adored granda of Steven, Stuart, Suzanne, Chloe, Jordan and Shay, great-granda and great-great-granda, dearest cousin of Elizabeth and Kathleen. Funeral leaving his daughter Patricia's home 30 Whitehouse Road, Buncrana Road BT48 0LA on Sunday, 23rd January at 1.15pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in All Saints' Parish Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to All Saints' Clooney Parish Church (Cheque made payable to Clooney Parish Select Vestry c/o Mrs. Helen Henderson, 5, Manning Way, Brigade, Derry BT47 6GL.

DUFFY (nee Mc Shane), Bernadette (Bernie) - 15th January 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, late of 8b Cloane Road, Draperstown and formerly Bellaghy), beloved mother of Gary and Zita and much loved sister of Jeanie, Manus, Sean, Hughie, Mary, Ann and the late Annie Mary (who died in infancy) Bernie’s remains are reposing in WJ O’Donnell & Son’s, South Derry, Funeral Home, 43 Glenone Road, Clady (Corner), BT44 8LD. Visitors are welcome to call and pay their respects on Friday, 21st January between 7.00pm and 9.00pm and Monday, 24th January from 4.30pm until 5.30pm whereby her remains will then be removed to St Mary’s Church Bellaghy. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 25th January at 10.00am (which can be viewed via the parish webcam) followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. NB: Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID - 19 pandemic, numbers will be limited to social distancing both within the Funeral Home and the Church. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter, daughter in law Laura, brothers, sisters, grand daughters Rose and Lydia and all the family circle, St Bernadette pray for her.

HENRY, Dessie - 20th January 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved husband of Sandra (nee Curley), 90 Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle, loving father of Michael, Shaun, Conor and Sinead, father-in-law of Colleen, Charlene and Pearse and much loved grandfather of Orlaith, Mícheál, Cillian, Oonagh, Aiofe, Cara and Fionntan. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGILLOWAY (nee McLaughlin), Rosalleen - 19th January 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 10 Montrose Gardens, surrounded by her loving family, formerly of Bridge Street and Inishowen Gardens, beloved wife of the late Frankie, loving mother of Frankie, Teresa, Bernie, Kitty, Tina, Patrick, William, Rosaleen and the late David and Paul, a dear and loving grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law. Funeral leaving her home 10 Montrose Gardens, on Saturday, 22nd January at 9.20am to St. Columba's Church Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.