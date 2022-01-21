Search

21 Jan 2022

Covid passports no longer required in pub, restaurants and cinemas in NI

Changes have been made to ease Covid restrictions from today with further easing on January 26

First Minister. Paul Givan, and Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, announced the relaxation of Covid restrictions at yesterday's Executive meeting in Derry

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Stormont ministers have agreed to drop the use of vaccine passports in pubs, restaurants and cinemas in Northern Ireland from midday on Wednesday (January 26).

This is just one of several relaxations to Northern Ireland's Covid rules.

Nightclubs will also be allowed to reopen from Wednesday January 26 with dancing and indoor standing events permitted again. 

However, proof of vaccination will remain in place for nightclubs and indoor unseated and partially-seated events with 500 or more people in attendance.

Table service and the 'rule of six' per table will also no longer be a requirement in hospitality businesses from noon today (January 21).

It is understood that hospitality businesses will still be advised to retain use of Covid certification.

Under the latest changes, the guidance limit of three households allowed to meet indoors in a home is also to be removed from noon today (January 21).

The Stormont Executive was advised by the Department of Health that the minimum self-isolation period for people testing positive for Covid-19 will be reduced to five full days, subject to negative lateral flow tests on days five and six of their isolation.

Also from next Wednesday, the need for offices to take reasonable measures for 2m social distancing will be removed although risk assessments should still be carried out.

First Minister, Paul Givan, said the changes reflect the changing circumstances in Northern Ireland.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said there is '"hope and optimism as we look forward to brighter days ahead."

News

