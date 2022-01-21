Search

21 Jan 2022

Tierney welcomes end of consultation on All-Island Rail Review

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney to be the next Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council

Cllr Brian Tierney: "Minister Mallon has continually shown she is determined to delivering for people in Derry and right across the North."

Matthew Leslie

21 Jan 2022

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney has welcomed the end of the public consultation on the All Island Strategic Rail Review.

Cllr Tierney, who represents the Ballyarnett ward, said he hoped the breadth of responses received would help inform plans to transform connectivity and rail provision across the island.

He stated that improved rail connectivity in the North West had long been a priority for the SDLP and welcomed Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon’s commitment to delivering on the project.

“The All-Island Strategic Rail Review is one of the most exciting projects for our city in quite some time,” said Cllr Tierney.

“The lack of adequate transport links connecting Derry with the rest of this island has been an issue for decades, limiting investment opportunities and cutting us off from other major cities.

“Since taking office, SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has committed to addressing these long-standing issues and an expansive rail network is part of that.

“Ireland once had a rail network that passed through our major towns and cities and a return to this kind of provision would be transformative.

“I also welcome Minister Mallon’s determination to work in a cross-border capacity to maximise the potential of this initiative right across our island.

“We are at our best when we work together and this kind of approach is all too lacking in other Executive departments.

“Minister Mallon has continually shown she is determined to delivering for people in Derry and right across the North.

“While essential infrastructure projects for this area were stalled by previous ministers, Minister Mallon has announced number of projects that will make a real difference to the lives of local people.

“From a study to introduce a half hourly train service between Derry and Belfast, funding to progress the Phase Three upgrade between the two cities, the completion of work on the North West Transport Hub, a £66m investment in new train carriages, a commitment to delivering the A5 and expanding plans for high speed rail to now include Derry and connect Belfast to Dublin and Cork to Limerick, Minister Mallon is delivering for our city and leading where others have failed.”

News

