Foyle Padders honoured in recognition of the Derry club's 40th anniversary

Local group Foyle Paddlers have been honoured after recently celebrating a significant milestone in the club's history, by reaching its 40th year.

The group, which began its ventures on the River Foyle and beyond back in 1981, was invited to a Mayor's reception in recognition of the club's 40th anniversary.

Mayor Graham Warke said: "I was really pleased to welcome some of the members of the Foyle Paddlers Canoe Club to the Guildhall to mark their very special achievement of 40 years since the club was founded.

"It is a real credit to the dedicated group of coaches and club members that Foyle Paddlers has gone from strength to strength over the past four decades and has found a home at the Prehen Boathouse.

"Foyle Paddlers have also paved the way with their Junior Club Paddlers and Foyle Paddlers Special Olympics which ensures that everyone is included and can learn more about canoe sports.

"The club have enjoyed a lot of success, with some past members becoming All-Ireland Slalom champions and World Surf champions, while the club has also won various Northern Ireland League races on multiple occasions.

"Through their Foyle Race regional event and Mourne River White Water Race, Foyle Paddlers are promoting the sport not just here in the north west, but on a national level, and I hope that as the pandemic continues to ease we can see the return of these fantastic events to our city and district.

"I wish everyone at Foyle Paddlers Canoe Club the very best on this special anniversary and the best of luck for the next 40 years ahead, and beyond."

Enda Cummins, Senior Coaching Officer with Foyle Paddlers, added: "Foyle Paddlers Canoe Club would like to recognise and celebrate those who created the club, our previous members, the thousands of people over the years who attended our taster sessions, various canoesport courses and programmes, as well as our current members who continue to enjoy our sport."