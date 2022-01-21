Search

21 Jan 2022

Eastwood Meets Bloody Sunday Families and Museum of Free Derry to present ‘Soldier F’ Hansard

Foyle MP and SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, with the Bloody Sunday families as he hands over a copy of the Hansard minutes when he named Soldier F in Parliament to the Museum of Free Derry.

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood, has presented the Bloody Sunday families with a copy of the Parliamentary Hansard record where he named Soldier F in the House of Commons.

Under the terms of an anonymity court, the identify of Soldier F, who is accused of murdering two people on Bloody Sunday in Derry and the attempted murder of a several other people on that day, is not allowed to be made public.

However, in a Parliament debate on the North of Ireland on July 13 last year, the SDLP leader, Mr Eastwood, named him.

He did so under parliamentary privilege which is a legal immunity enjoyed by MPs.

It means that they are granted protection against civil or criminal liability for statements made in the course of their legislative duties.

In a ceremony to mark the beginning of a week of events commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday, Mr Eastwood met with the Bloody Sunday families and the Museum of Free Derry, handed over the copy of Hansard that details the debate where he named Soldier F to Parliament.

Colum Eastwood said: “Every anniversary of Bloody Sunday is a very raw and emotional time in Derry.

“Even after fifty years, the collective grief of that time that we all share still shapes our city.

“Everyone in Derry knows what happened on Bloody Sunday. Men and boys were murdered in their own town by the British Army as they marched for civil rights.

“Every year, we honour their memory and support their families’ fight for truth and justice. A struggle that we must never stop.

“I was honoured to present the Museum of Free Derry with a copy of the Official Hansard which named 'Soldier F'.

“I hope that it can serve to educate, inform and play a part in the history of the struggle for truth and justice.

“I want to congratulate the Bloody Sunday Trust for their tremendous effort in this year’s events.

“It is an important moment for our city and they have again stepped up for people in Derry.”

