22 Jan 2022

Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 22nd January, 2022

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 22nd January, 2022

McDEVITT, Patrick (Pat) - 21st January 2022, beloved husband of the late Margaret, 5 Drumleck Gardens, loving father of Paul, Julie, Pat, Sharon, Michael and the late Tony, a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and dear brother of Billy, Tony, Lawrence, Seamus, Elizabeth and the late Don and Marina. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 8.30am for 9o’clock funeral mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGOWAN, William (Billy) - 20th January 2022 - beloved husband of the late Bernadette,5 Stoneburn Place, Currynierin, loving father of Sinéad, Liam, Niall and Kelvin, father-in-law of Stephen, Steve and Cara, much loved grandfather of Bláthnaid, Niall, Sally and Aodhá and a dear brother and uncle. Billy’s remains is reposing in his daughter’s home, 16 Bigwood Road, Ardmore. Funeral from there on Sunday at 12.30pm for 1o’clock funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 41), C/o Mr Brian Moran, Altnagelvin Hospital, MDEC Unit, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McMENAMIN (nee Gormley), Margaret (Peggy) - 20th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 36 Kilgort Road, Craigbane, Claudy, Co Derry, beloved wife of the late Michael R.I.P and devoted mother of Pat, Helen (O’Hagan), George, Kay (Lynch), Margaret (McGarvey), Michael, John, and Clare (Kelly). A loving grandmother and great grandmother. Reposing at her son John’s residence 40 Kilgort Road from 6.00pm this evening, funeral from there on Sunday, 23rd January leaving at 12.15pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church Craigbane, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be lived streamed via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Family home private from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Pray for her.

MOFFETT, William Pritchard (Bill) - 20th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Ratheane Nursing Home, William Pritchard (Bill), 56 Ballymenagh Road, Garvagh. Dearly beloved husband of Rosemary, loving father of Nicholas, Anthea and partner Peter, Julian and wife Nina; much loved grandfather of Dylan and Jonah, dear brother of Evelyn and John and uncle of Careen and Nicole. House strictly private. Service of Committal in Ballymoney Cemetery on Monday at 11.00am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Second Kilrea Presbyterian Church at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Marie Curie c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

