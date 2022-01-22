Derry launch of ‘Invisible Lives: Stories of the Covid Lockdown'

A new book featuring heartbreaking stories of how some of Derry's adults with learning disabilities coped with the Covid-19 lockdown has been published by local charity Destined in association with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

'Invisible Lives: Stories of the Covid Lockdown,' which features the stories of 38 adults with learning disabilities, was launched by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, who described the publication as 'execellent' and congratulated the contributors for telling their stories. Eddie Breslin, from the Housing Executive, also congratulated the contributors on their 'excellent' publication.

Speaking at the launch at Destined's North West Learning Disability Centre on Foyle Road, Charlene Keenan, the charity's manager, said the pandemic had a 'devastating effect' on people with learning disabilities and their families and carers.

Explaining how the book came about, she added: “Back in 2009, we created a book entitled Invisible Lives.

The idea of the book was to capture the life stories of people with learning disabilities, and give them an opportunity, many of whom for the first time, to tell their story in their own words.

“The result was a powerful piece of work which provided first hand insights on everything thing from parental sacrifice, bullying, to friendship and joy.

“It also demonstrated how society’s attitude towards people with learning disabilities has changed, mostly for the better over the last number of decades.

Contributor Roisin Doherty speaking at the launch of ‘Invisible Lives: Stories of the Covid Lockdown.'

“The days of people sitting at home alone in their bedrooms, were over, or so we thought as no one could of predicted the devastation that the Covid 19 pandemic would bring years later.

“The pandemic has had a devastating effect on people with learning disabilities and their families and carers.

“During the onset of the pandemic people watched on in fear and anticipation not knowing how and to what extent it would affect them.

“The gravity of the situation soon became apparent and life for people with learning disabilities changed almost overnight as restrictions and lockdown came into effect closing businesses, service providers and healthcare facilities.

“Many people with learning disabilities were now at home, all day-every day and families found themselves faced with the intensity of the demands of full time caring some juggling this alongside work commitments.

“Our focus throughout the pandemic was to support families by reducing levels of isolation and encouraging positive mental health.

“We developed a programme of support based around this which run seven days a week throughout the pandemic to support hundreds of families across the North West.

"Part of our programme involved a daily listening ear/advice service whereby people with learning disabilities /and their families could access support.

"We were inundated with calls of people in desperation. We were left with no illusions about the challenges that would lie ahead for people with learning disabilities.

Eddie Breslin, from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, speaking at the launch.

“So, unsurprisingly when restrictions eased, we found ourselves dealing with the aftermath of a national lockdown and the effect that this had had on not only people’s physical health but their mental health.

"We started working with people to support them moving forward and adjusting to life post lockdown.

"The more we talked to people the more obvious it became that people had a story to tell and we felt it important to capture these stories which lead the development of our new book ‘Invisible Lives-Stories of the Covid lockdown.’

“Thirty-eight people with learning disabilities tell the stories of their experiences of the Covid-19 health pandemic and we are delighted to have some of them here today to share their stories with us.

“It will likely be some time before the full extent of the pandemic on people with learning disabilities can be told and a full analysis provided. It is crucial in the meantime that we work together to ensure that lessons have been learned when it comes to supporting people with learning disabilities and that they are not an afterthought when it comes to healthcare, education and day to day life.”

She concluded: “The government must plan for and provide adequate funding for the learning disability sector to ensure now more than ever, that the disproportionate inequalities that people have faced in the past remain exactly where they belong- in the past.”

One of the contributors to the book, Destined member Daniel McLaughlin, told those present how he became 'upset and confused' at the start of the lockdown.

He added: “I didn't understand what was happeninh. All of a sudden I couldn't come into Destined any more and see my friends and just do my normal routine that I was used to doing.

“I was feeling down. I knew I would have to make a whole new routine so that I was kept occupied and busy during this time.”

Daniel went on to tell how after beginning to help his mother and father at home, his father fell ill and, sadly, passed away.

“This just broke our hearts as we cold not go to the hospital to see daddy due to Covid. It was only my mum and aunt who were allowed in to see dad.

“Myself and my brothers and sister stayed at home and talked. We also supported each other as best we could.

“When daddy's remains came home, the wake was 'close family only' because of Covid.

“It was a very sad time for us all. During the wake, Dermot and Terry from Destined arrived to my home with flowers and on the card it said 'from everyone at Destined and staff.'

“I was happy to see someone from Destined. We stayed outside and talked. We also had a few jokes that helped me to feel a bitter better and also happy.

Daniel McLaughlin, contributor, speaking at the launch of ‘Invisible Lives: Stories of the Covid Lockdown.'

“The next day, daddy was buried – it was again 'family only' at a private Mass.”

Daniel told how his pet dog, Marlo, helped him through lockdown.

He said: “I was glad I had Marlo. I would sit and talk to Marlo sometimes at home and when I would take him for walks.

“He would just bark back at me as if he understood me and I used to just laugh back at him.”