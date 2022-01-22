Search

22 Jan 2022

Man charged with attempted Derry hijacking

30-year-old to appear at city's Magistrate's Court on Monday

Derry



Reporter:

staff reporter

22 Jan 2022

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted hijacking and attempted robbery following a report of an assault which occurred in Derry yesterday afternoon

.A PSNI spokesperson said police received a report at 3.10pm that a female was assaulted while waiting in her vehicle opposite a licensed premises on the Abercorn Road.
The man is due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Monday January next, January 24.
Detective Sergeant Hanbidge said enquiries are continuing:. “If anyone has information that could assist our investigation please get in touch. If you have dash cam footage please call 101 quoting reference number 1014 21/01/22."
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport 
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org 

