Man charged in connection with Derry burglaries

The man will appear at Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.
A man in his 30s is to appear at Derry Magistrate's Court tomorrow charged in connection with a number of burglaries which occurred in the city on Friday last.
The PSNI said their investigation was continuing and would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and appeal for further witnesses to contact police
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
