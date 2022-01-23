Police issue missing person appeal for Derry girl Ms Sinead Murphy
Police are asking the public for their assistance in locating Derry woman Ms Sinead Murphy.
Sinead (23) has been missing since yesterday evening (Saturday) from the city side.
She is described as wearing grey trousers and a black coat with long blonde hair.
The public are advised that Ms Murphy may appear confused if spoken to and has previously been located in various parts of the province so may not be in the city.
Any potential sightings should be phoned into police via 101 quoting serial: CC1208 of 23/01/22.
