Derry Death Notices - Monday, 24th January, 2021

DUFFY (nee Mc Shane), Bernadette (Bernie) - 15th January 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, late of 8b Cloane Road, Draperstown and formerly Bellaghy, beloved mother of Gary and Zita and much loved sister of Jeanie, Manus, Sean, Hughie, Mary, Ann and the late Annie Mary (who died in infancy). Bernie’s remains are reposing in WJ O’Donnell & Son’s, South Derry, Funeral Home, 43 Glenone Road, Clady (Corner), BT44 8LD. Visitors are welcome to call and pay their respects today (Monday) from 4.30pm until 5.30pm whereby her remains will then be removed to St Mary’s Church Bellaghy. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 25th January at 10.00am which can be viewed via the parish webcam, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. NB: Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID - 19 pandemic, numbers will be limited to social distancing both within the Funeral Home and the Church. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter, daughter in law Laura, brothers, sisters, grand daughters Rose and Lydia and all the family circle. St Bernadette pray for her.

HEGARTY, John - 22nd January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Margaret, 16 Meenan Drive and formerly of Bishop Street, loving father of Elizabeth, Isobel, Katrina, Donna, Danny, Sean and the late baby Martina, son of the late Charlie and Bella, a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of Andy, Ann, Mario and the late Margaret, Monica, Danny, Charlie and Tony. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Pio intercede for him.

McCLOSKEY, Liz - 23rd January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 30 Killew Road, Cluntygeerragh, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Peggy R.I.P. Loving sister of Anne, Josephine, Margaret Kelly, Paul, Bridget Dougan, Patricia and the late infant John Anthony R.I.P. Devoted auntie of Gary, Michelle, Ryan (Kelly) Chris, Brenda , Paddy, Ruaíri and the late baby Niall R.I.P (Dougan) Hannah (McCartney-Quigley) and the late recently deceased Mark (Petticrew) R.I.P. Loved also by her great nieces and nephews. Fond sister in law of Maurice, Leonard and Seamus and a cherished friend of many. Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday, 26th January leaving at 12.15pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Dungiven & Feeny Committee for Cancer Research U.K c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.

McBRIDE, Ivan - 23rd January 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, 39 Ballymoughan Road, Magherafelt, much loved and devoted father of William, Mary, Anna and the late Ruth, dear father-in-law of Sharon and Pete, dearly loved grandfather of Matthew and his wife Suzie, Alix, Griffin, Rachel and Naomi and dearest brother of Margaret (Wasson) and Norman. House private due to current government regulations. Funeral arrangements later. Lovingly remembered by his Family and the entire Family Circle.

TWEED (nee Hayward), Peggy - 22nd January 2022 - (peacefully) at Trinity House, Garvagh, dearly loved wife of the late Wilfie, late of Ballymawilliam, Ballymoney, much loved mother of James and Willie, mother in law of Cherry and Leah, devoted granny of Jonathan, Simon, Richard, Anna, Rebecca, Sarah and Matthew and a very dear great granny. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 2.30pm in First Kilraughts Presbyterian Church (following Covid guidelines). Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House Private. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Trinity House Residents’ Comfort Fund c/o D.J.M. Robinson & Son, 121 Culcrum Road, Cloughmills. BT44 9DT.

