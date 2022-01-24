Search

24 Jan 2022

Foyle MLA Durkan welcomes overdue support for terminally ill

Mark H Durkan

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan: "The fact is that people died while waiting for this legislation and my thoughts are with their family and friends today."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

24 Jan 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP Communities Spokesperson Mark H Durkan has welcomed the final stage of a bill to support the terminally ill.

The Social Security (Terminal Illness) Bill passed its final stage in the Assembly on Monday.

Foyle MLA, Mr Durkan, said his thoughts were with the families of those who had died while campaigning for this legislation.

He said: “While it’s welcome that terminally ill people in the North will now get the support they’re entitled too without being forced to go through a humiliating and degrading process of having to prove how ill they are, this bill is long overdue and should have been delivered years ago.

“The terminally ill suffered further as a result of the dysfunction that saw our Assembly collapsed by Sinn Féin and prevented from returning for three years by them and the DUP.

“During this period many people were denied the support they needed in the last months of their lives. I can only imagine how difficult it was for them and their families to go through this period without adequate support.

“The fact is that people died while waiting for this legislation and my thoughts are with their family and friends today.

“It’s terrible that we ever got to the point where the terminally ill had to spend the precious time they had left fighting for support while also fighting for their lives.

“I know this legislation will make a huge difference to people and it’s to the credit of those that campaigned so tirelessly for it over the past few years that it has finally been introduced, sadly many of them are no longer here to see its passage and benefit from it.''

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media