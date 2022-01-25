Jeremy Corbyn to celebate 30th anniversary of Creggan Enterprises

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn who will carry out a series of engagements and meetings at Ráth Mór (Creggan) on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of the local charity and social enterprise.

Mr Corbyn, whose visit is being hosted by Creggan Enterprises , will meet local residents and community groups at the launch of an exhibition featuring more than 1,000 photographs which recognise the organisation’s three decades of community support and achievement.

He will also plant a tree in the Ráth Mór garden, with the support of local schools and the Ráth Mór 50+ Group, to mark the 30th anniversary.

Friday’s event which sees Mr Corbyn take part in a public discussion with veteran civil rights leader Eamonn McCann at the Hive Studios (at Ráth Mór) at 3.30pm is currently fully booked.

However due to high demand this event, which is coordinated and delivered in association with the Bloody Sunday March Committee, will also be livestreamed (at www.rathmor.com/liveevents/).

On Saturday, Mr Corbyn will visit Donegal in the morning, and that afternoon, he will deliver the keynote Bloody Sunday lecture at the Guildhall at 3pm in association with The Bloody Sunday Trust.

This event is also being livestreamed.

A recipient of both the Gandhi Peace Prize (2013), and the Sean MacBride Peace Prize (2017), Mr Corbyn has been the MP for Islington North since 1983.

Ráth Mór founder, Conal McFeely, said he was delighted Mr Corbyn had accepted the invitation to visit Ráth Mór and the North West as a guest of Creggan Enterprises, and thanked him for his public acknowledgement and support for the Bloody Sunday families.

“Jeremy Corbyn has been a lifelong campaigner for social justice and workers’ rights, and an ardent supporter of co-operatives and social enterprise,” Mr McFeely said.

“Throughout his illustrious career, he has demonstrated a commitment to Civil Rights as a champion of truth and justice. We believe he will receive a very warm welcome from the people of Creggan, Derry and Donegal.”

All events will be Covid-compliant and numbers will be limited.