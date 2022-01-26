Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 26th January, 2022

DEVINE (nee Sweeney), Mary - 25th January 2022 - (peacefully) in the loving care of her family, late of Faughan View Park, Claudy, Co Derry beloved wife of the late James Devine, loving mother of Sean and Kathleen (Doherty), much loved grandmother of Aisling (Boland) and Martin Doherty, mother in law of Kevin and Pauline and dear sister of Michael Sweeney and the late Dominic Sweeney. Mary will repose at her home in Derryconnor, Gortihork, until funeral to Christ the King Chapel, Gortihork for Requiem Mass on Thursday, 27th January at a time to be confirmed. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after.

KELLY, William (Wylie) - 24th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, in the tender loving care of his wife in his 94th year, much loved and devoted husband of Mavis, loving father of Amber and John, adored grandfather of Stewart, Erin, Callum, Anna and James, dearest brother of James, Jean, Margaret and the late John and Frank. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 263 Victoria Road, Bready on Thursday, 27th January at 1.30pm followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. House Strictly Private. Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

McCHRYSTAL (nee O'Doherty), Josephine - 24th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Willie, 1 Drummond Park, and formerly of Lonemoor Road, loving mother of Martina, Gerard, Louise, Aileen, Joanne and the late Paula RIP. Wonderful grandmother of Eibhlín, Sean, Callum, Caolán, Annie and Mario and dear sister of Andy, Colm, Vincent, Martin and the late George, Jerry, Celine, Eamon, Tony and Kevin. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral will leave from her home on Thursday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St. Joseph and St. Pio intercede for her.

O'DONNELL (nee Burns), Dolores - 24th January 2022 - beloved wife of Patsy, 127 Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle, loving mother of Denise and Kieran, devoted grandmother of Annie, Mollie, Aoibh, Aodhan, Conor, Patrick, Eoghan and Ronan and dear sister of Margo, Hilary, Martina and the late Geraldine and Joan. House private please. Funeral arrangements later. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

PARKE, John James - 25th January 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 7 Old Coach Road, Portstewart, dearly loved father of Glenn, Gavin, Julie and the late Laura; beloved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather; brother of Salean, Agnes and Alec. Funeral Service in Wades Funeral Home on Thursday at 11.00a.m. followed by Service of Committal at St. Lurach’s Parish Churchyard, Maghera, at 12.30 approx. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished by making cheques payable to: Mencap or Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF.

WILLIAMS (née Evans), Teresa - 24th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a short illness, (formerly of Cable Street), beloved wife of Bill, loving mother of Wendy, Shirley, Jacqui, Elizabeth, Stephen and the late baby William, a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, mother-in-law of Daniel, Colin, Liam, Kevin and Mary, dear daughter of the late Maurice and Bridget, a dear and loving sister of the late Noreen and Eileen. Funeral leaving her home, 31 Friel Close on Thursday at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Teresa of the little flower pray for her.