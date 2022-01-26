Trade Union solidarity for victims of Bloody Sunday

Derry Trades Union Council will be marching on the Bloody Sunday 50th anniversary events this weekend

The DTUC will be honouring those killed that day – more than half of the victims were trade union members – and will be assembling behind their banner at 2.30pm at the Creggan shops.

A spokesperson for the DTUC said: “Calling for the full truth about Bloody Sunday is exactly in line with the long trade union struggle against abuses of power, whether locally or in the wider world. Without the truth about State crimes there cannot be justice for ordinary citizens.

“This is the specific point we will be making by taking part in this year’s anniversary events. We march not just in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families but also in defiance of the rotten capitalist system which can’t afford to tell the truth about its own role whether in relation to Bloody Sunday or to any other injustice.

“Today’s struggles are no different to the struggles of half a century ago. The political classes try to silence resistance through anti-trade union laws and other measures - up to and including mass murder - designed to prevent us challenging their cosy way of life.

“It’s part of the role of trades unions to stand up for working-class people when we are ground down by the State. We are not neutral when it comes to racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia or religious hatred. We cannot be neutral when unarmed people are shot down in the street by forces of the State. For our own sake, we have to know which side we are on.

“As we march, we will remember also the other victims of the same Parachute Regiment, in Ballymurphy five months before Bloody Sunday and on the Shankill Road eight months afterwards.

“The trades union movement exists to serve the common interest of everybody in the bottom half of society. In that spirit, we look forward to welcoming our brothers and sisters from across the movement to Derry next weekend.

“Let the oak tree grow stronger as we continue our march towards a society based on unity, solidarity and resilience.”