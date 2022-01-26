Derry's over 50s encouraged to take part in Council's Couch to 5k

People over 50 across the district are being encouraged to dust off their running shoes as Derry City and Strabane District Council begins a Couch to 5k.

The nine week course is open to any person aged 50 or over in the Council area and will see experienced coaches guide participants from beginner level to being able to run a 5km route by the end of the two months.

The programme, which is supported by the Public Health Agency, is free of charge and will begin on Wednesday February 9 at 1pm at Foyle Arena.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said it was a great opportunity to socialise while keeping fit.

Mayor Warke said: "Council has developed a really impressive Age Friendly Programme of activities and this Couch to 5K, with the support of the Public Health Agency, is a brilliant way for some of our 50+ citizens in the district to hone a new skill and to meet others who are interested in doing the same.

"It's great that there will be expert advice on hand to guide everyone through the process, and it's a nice and fun way to work on your fitness as well.

"It's completely free of charge so I would encourage anyone in our council area who is thinking about taking part to get your name in."

If you are aged 50 or over and would like to take part in the Couch to 5K programme, register via email to: ryan.porter@derrystrabane.com or phone 02871253253 to confirm your place.