Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 27th January, 2022

HAMILTON, Thomas (Tommy) - 25th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, dearly beloved husband of Sarah (Sally) formerly of 130, Ivy Mead, Drumahoe in his 74th year. Funeral leaving D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ on Friday, 28th January at 10.30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, Pennyburn at 11.00am burial afterwards in Ardmore Cemetery. Viewing in the Funeral Home today (Thursday) from 11.00am till 3.00pm and this evening from 6.00pm till 8.00pm. Funeral Mass can be streamed through the following St. Patrick's Church website https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn Very deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Sally his many friends and entire family circle.

HASSAN, Ivan - 26th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, precious and devoted Husband of Millie, 3 Carson Court, Tobermore, beloved daddy of Michelle, a dear father-in-law of Jason and much adored Granda of Caleb, Micah and Matty. A Service of Thanksgiving for Ivan’s Life will take place in Tobermore Baptist Church on Saturday, 29th January at 12.00noon, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to First Tobermore Boys Brigade, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, daughter and family and the entire family circle.

McCLOSKEY, Tishy - 26th January 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 2 Caoran Dubh, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Peggy R.I.P., loving mother of Hannah, devoted granny of Cole and mother in law of Warren (Quigley), dear partner of Paddy. Loving sister of Anne, Josephine, Margaret Kelly, Paul, Bridget Dougan, and the late infant John Anthony and Liz R.I.P., dear Aunt of Gary, Michelle, Ryan (Kelly) Chris, Brenda , Paddy, Ruaíri and the late baby Niall R.I.P (Dougan) and the late Mark (Petticrew) R.I.P. Loved also by her great nieces and nephews. Fond sister in law of Maurice, Leonard and Seamus. Funeral from her late residence on Saturday, 29th January leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Our Lady Queen of the most holy rosary pray for her.

McDERMOTT, Adrian - 24th January 2022 - at his Home 4 Flaxmill Court, Carrigans, Co Donegal. Dearly beloved husband of Deirdre, devoted Daddy of Grace and Adrian, loving son of Eamonn and Mary, dear brother of Eamonn, Theresa, Patrick, and Michael. Funeral Mass will take place today (Thursday) at 11.00am in St Columba’s Church Long Tower followed by Burial in St Baithins Church Burial ground, St Johnston. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Irish Haemophilia Society, First Floor, Cathedral Court, New Street, Dublin 8.

NEWTON, Brian - 25th January 2022 - beloved son of the late Thomas and Mary, 50 Fanad Drive, Creggan, loving brother of Ann, Thomas, Gerry, Christy, Marian, Michael, Patricia, Martin and the late Lucia and a much loved uncle. Funeral from his home on Friday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'DONNELL (nee Burns), Dolores - 24th January 2022 - beloved wife of Patsy, 127 Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle, loving mother of Denise and Kieran, devoted grandmother of Annie, Mollie, Aoibh, Aodhan, Conor, Patrick, Eoghan and Ronan and dear sister of Margo, Hilary, Martina and the late Geraldine and Joan. House private please. House private please. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 11.30am for 12o'clock Requiem Mass in St. Oliver Plunkett's Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.