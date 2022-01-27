Derry hurler graduates from GPA leadership programme

Na Magha and Derry's Alan Grant pictured with GPA CEO Tom Parsons and programme facilitator Martin Kelly.
A County Derry hurler is among those who recently graduated from an innovative GAA leadership programme.
Na Magha and Derry man Alan Grant successfully completed the Jim Madden Leadership Programme, run by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).
The programme develops a group of inter-county players from Hurling, Camogie and Gaelic football with the necessary skills, motivation and experience to become real leaders in the community.
The tailored scheme sees students paired with a professional life coach with whom they work to address their individual development needs. Participants gain skills which they can draw on in their personal, sporting and professional lives.
It has been made possible through the support of Michael Madden and his family who have dedicated this programme and curriculum to the memory of their late father Jim, who was a tireless grassroots GAA and community activist in Tipperary.
Over 200 inter-county players have benefitted from the programme since it began 8 years ago.
