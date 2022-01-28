Derry Death Notices - Friday, 28th January, 2022

DIAMOND (Maghera), Sr Betty - 27th January 2022 - late of Magherafelt Manor Nursing Home, dear sister of Maire, Patrick, Sheila (Loretta), Joe and the late Sean, Phelim and Neal. Funeral will arrive at St Patrick Church, Glen Maghera on Saturday, 29th January for 11.00am Requiem Mass via webcam at st-patricks-church-maghera - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters, sisters in law and family circle. No Wake, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

McCLOSKEY, Anthony - 27th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 26 Muldonagh Road, Claudy, Co Derry BT474EH. Beloved husband of Kathleen (RIP) and loving father of Christopher (RIP), Tony, Martina Donaghy, Karen Feeney, Sonia O’Hagan, Tracy Brady and Shane. Dear brother of Marian McKeever, the late Bernadette McCloskey (RIP), Kathleen Madden, Roisin Mullan, Paddy Joe, Eamon, Gretta McDevitt, Cornelius, Jinny O’Hara, Geraldine Reid and Josephine McCloskey. Loving grandfather to Chloe, Aaron, Darien, Conor, Jamie, James, Cara, Toni, Conan, Ella, Finn, Katie, Sadie, Cassie, Rohan, Lillie, Cait, Anton, Luisha, Dáire, Harper and Dylan. Great grandfather to Marc. Reposing from his late residence. PPE and sanitising stations are at the entrance. Funeral will leave from there on Saturday, 29th January around 12noon/12.15pm for 1.00pm Mass in St Patrick’s Church, 9 Church St, Claudy BT474AA. Mass will be streamed live on St Patrick’s webcam: https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/saint-patricks-claudy. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his daughters and sons, sisters and brothers, daughters and sons in laws, grandchildren and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for him.

SPILLANE, William Johnston (Willie) - 26th January 2022 - (suddenly but peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, after a short illness, dearly loved husband of Lorraine, 13 Beechland Road, Magherafelt, much loved father of William and Gareth, a dear father-in-law of Heather and Debbie, devoted granda of Jamie, Kacey, Kate, Harry and Lisa, dearest brother of Samuel John, Tommy, Harry and the late David and a dear brother-in-law. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Swithin’s Parish Church Building Fund, payable to D. Watters Donations A/c, 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons and family circle.