Anyone caught dropping litter on the street or letting their dog foul will face fines of up to £80 as new litter enforcement patrols come into effect in Mid Ulster.

Mid Ulster District Council is to adopt a new focus on litter enforcement with the launch of a pilot programme featuring a dedicated team patrolling towns and villages targeting those who litter.

The pilot programme, using a dedicated team of enforcement officers provided by an external contractor, will see patrols take place across Mid Ulster, actively identifying offenders and issuing Fixed Penalty Notices for a range of offences, from dropping rubbish on the street to dog fouling.

Concentrating efforts on enforcement is intended to penalise those who litter and deter them from re-offending, as well as to make anyone else think twice before they litter, according to Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean.

“Littering is quite simply unacceptable, whether that’s throwing rubbish from your car, dumping rubbish on the side of the road or leaving your rubbish strewn across a street or local beauty spot,” he said.

“This new pilot programme is demonstrating a zero tolerance approach to anyone who litters and we make no apologies for taking action which will help us all enjoy cleaner neighbourhoods”.

Speaking as the first patrols got underway on January 18, Chair of the Council’s Development Committee, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said:“We spend in excess of £1.7M every year on cleaning, and litter contributes to that cost.

“That’s money used needlessly on cleaning up after those who litter our towns and villages and could be better spent elsewhere.

“If cleaning comes at a cost to the Council and our ratepayers, it’s now time that it also comes at a cost to those who are causing the problem in the first place.

“Our message is clear: you mess up Mid Ulster, you’ll pay the price”.

The litter enforcement service will be undertaken by WISE (Waste Investigations Support and Enforcement), an established provider, currently working with three other local Councils in the North.

The new enforcement service is provided at no cost to the Council with WISE retaining 90% of the income generated and the remaining 10% going to the council.

Fixed penalty notuces are currently £80 for littering and £50 for dog fouling.

For further information about the new litter enforcement programme, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/litterenforcement.