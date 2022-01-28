Search

28 Jan 2022

Councillor fined after attending un-notified 'release valve' parade

The councillor became the only person prosecuted for taking part in the procession.

Councillor fined after attending un-notified 'release valve' parade

Cllr Russell Watton was the only person prosecuted as a result of the parade.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 1:34 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Councillor has been hit with a fine after pleading guilty to taking part in an un-notified parade last year.

Russell Watton, of Windyhall Park, Coleraine appeared via video link at Coleraine Magistrates Court for sentencing last week.

The parade in question had taken place on March 28 2021, at a time when tensions were raised with unionist opposition and protest at the Northern Ireland Protocal aspect of the Brexit process.

A decision not to prosecute participants in the funeral of Bobby Storey for contravening Covid-19 regulations had also caused anger among the unionist community.

During a spell of rioting in Coleraine, defence for Watton said he had been contacted by members of the PSNI asking him to use his influence to calm events and prevent rioting.

The 67-year-old defendant gave interviews to local press while the parade was underway, referring to the procession as a 'release valve' for tensions in the area.

The court heard how police had gathered evidence at the procession, identifying the defendant, who defence counsel said was the only person to be prosecuted as a result.

North coast housing situation is 'dismal', says local councillor

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) made a presentation to council last week.

Defence for Watton told the court that in other instances, people had been lauded for helping to diffuse tensions, while the defendant had instead received a summons.

They said Watton had been an elected representative for eight years and involved in community work since 1989, which they said was a 'turning point' for the defendant.

Judge King said there was no suggestion that the defendant was an organiser of the procession, made no attempt to disguise his identity and in fact was keen to 'telegraph' that he had taken part.

He said the parade was not properly notified under the NI Public Processions Act of 1998, and fined the defendant £250 for his participation, alongside an offender's levy of £15.

County Derry could have second city as council confirm bid for status

Councillors voted to seek city status for one of its towns.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media