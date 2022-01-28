Search

28 Jan 2022

Bellaghy man is Ulster Club Hero

The Wolfe Tones man is held in high regard within the club.

Bellaghy man is Ulster Club Hero

Peter Diamond pictured centre with club representatives and family Bellaghy man Peter Diamond has been named Ulster GAA Club Hero.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Wolf Tones GAC Bellaghy announced this weekend that their renowned clubman Peter Diamond has been awarded an Ulster GAA Club HERO award.

Peter has been involved with underage teams since 2016 across U15, U16 & minor teams. A personal highlight being the 2018 minor campaign winning Derry GAA and Ulster championships.

Peter has undertaken a wide range of tasks for the club, and has often represented the management team on press duty during various campaigns for the club. Peter also celebrated a significant birthday this weekend by turning 40, so it was a double celebration.

Bellaghy man Peter Diamond has been named Ulster GAA Club Hero

Anyone who knows Peter will know the high regard he is held around the Bellaghy club and across the entire parish – he is a true club legend. Everyone at Bellaghy Wolf Tones would like to thank Peter for all his work which is greatly appreciated and delighted you have been recognised with this Ulster GAA Hero Award.

The Ulster GAA inclusion initiative is open to all clubs to nominate someone with a learning or physical disability in their club to become a Hero.

The programme assists clubs in promoting inclusion in the community by offering people an opportunity for participation in a variety of ways. Participants receive an Ulster GAA merchandise pack, certificate and have a profile on the Ulster GAA website. For more information go to ulstergaa.ie/hero.

Lavey tournament was forerunner to Ulster club championship

The cream of Ulster's footballing talent descended on Gulladuff in 1964.

Almost 60 years ago, the cream of Ulster football travelled to Gulladuff for what became the forerunner to the modern Ulster club championship. Vincent O'Neill tells Liam Tunney what it was like having Ulster's finest on your doorstep.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media